Century Plyboards consolidated net profit at Rs 31 cr in Q1FY22; revenue up 125%

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, backed by higher revenue, on Tuesday announced a consolidated profit of Rs 31 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021-22.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 11.7 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operation was at Rs 457.5 crore which is more than double the Rs 203 crore sales in the same quarter last year. Last year, Q1 sales were hit due to the national lock down.

"We performed considerably well given the current scenario. Though the last quarter was extremely challenging due to the outbreak of the second wave, still we managed to grow our turnover beyond expectation in this quarter.

"We believe that the strong recovery in June is a sign for us to keep up this consistency in performance for the coming quarters," Century Plyboards Chairman Sajjan Bhajanka said.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 07:24 PM IST