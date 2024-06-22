 Centre Approves ₹13,595 Crore To Evacuate Green Energy From Rajasthan, Karnataka
IANSUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Centre Approves ₹13,595 Crore To Evacuate Green Energy From Rajasthan, Karnataka | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Central government has approved two new Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) schemes to evacuate 9 GW of renewable energy from Rajasthan and Karnataka with an investment of Rs 13,595 crore, the Ministry of Power said on Saturday.

These schemes will be implemented through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mode and are part of the 500 GW renewable energy capacity to be created by 2030 out of which 200 GW is already connected.

The power evacuation scheme for Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) entails an investment of about Rs 12,241 crore and will evacuate 4.5 GW of RE power from Rajasthan.

It comprises 1 GW from Fatehgarh Complex, 2.5 GW from Barmer Complex and 1 GW from Nagaur (Merta) Complex. This power will be transferred to Mainpuri Region, Fatehpur and Orai of Uttar Pradesh. The scheme is scheduled to be completed in two years.

The second scheme to be implemented at a cost of Rs 1,354 crore, involves the strengthening of the transmission system in Karnataka to evacuate 4.5 GW RE power from Koppal and Gadag areas.

The scheme will be completed by June 2027.

