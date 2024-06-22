Mumbai: Lady Doctor Falls Prey To Mukesh Ambani's Deepfake Reel, Loses ₹7 Lakh In Stock Market Scam

Mumbai News: lady docter Falls Prey To Investment Scam, Loses ₹7 Lakh |

An Ayurvedic physician from Andheri lost more than Rs 7 lakh in a share trading scam. The scam featured a deep-fake video purporting to show businessman Mukesh Ambani promoting the "Rajiv Sharma Trade Group" and advertising the BCF Investment Academy as a means of generating large profits.

The incident occurred between May 28 and June 10. Motivated by the deepfake video, she transferred a grand total of Rs 7.1 lakh among various distinct bank accounts. She realised the fact that she was duped when she tried to withdraw the Rs 30 lakh that the trading platform had shown as her initial investment's profit.

After that, on Wednesday, she went to the Oshiwara police and filed a formal complaint (FIR) against an unknown individual for identity theft and impersonation under the IT Act and IPC.

Case registered u/s 419, 420 of the IPC and section 66(D) of the IT Act after a 54-year-old doctor lost more than Rs 7 Lakhs in a 'share market scam' between April 15-17. The doctor alleges that she saw a deepfake reel of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on Instagram regarding… — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024

Oshiwara Police Investigation

According to the police, the video was produced by scammers using deep-fake technology. To stop the money that she was made to transfer, we are in contact with the officer's from complainant's bank"

This is the second instance that a deep-fake video purporting to be of Ambani has gone viral on the internet. A similar video from earlier in March featured Ambani urging viewers to follow his "student Veenit" on social media in order to receive free investment advice.

Recent Ambani Deep-fake

