 Central Bank of India pays annual interest of Rs 46 cr on Basel III compliant Tier II bonds
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Central Bank of India pays annual interest of Rs 46 cr on Basel III compliant Tier II bonds | Image: Central Bank of India (Representative)

Central Bank of India makes an annual interest payment of Rs 46 crore on its Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds Series V at a coupon rate of 9.20 per cent to the eligible bondholder, the bank announced through an exchange filing.

The issue size of the bond was at Rs 5,00,00,000 with the interest of Rs 46 crore to be paid on due date. The last interest was paid on March 21, 2022 and the interest payment record date is March 5, 2023.

Central Bank of India shares

The shares of Central Bank of India on Monday at 3:19 pm IST were at Rs 23.80, down by 23.80 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

