Central Bank of India pays annual interest of Rs 46 cr on Basel III compliant Tier II bonds | Image: Central Bank of India (Representative)

Central Bank of India makes an annual interest payment of Rs 46 crore on its Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds Series V at a coupon rate of 9.20 per cent to the eligible bondholder, the bank announced through an exchange filing.

The issue size of the bond was at Rs 5,00,00,000 with the interest of Rs 46 crore to be paid on due date. The last interest was paid on March 21, 2022 and the interest payment record date is March 5, 2023.

Central Bank of India shares

The shares of Central Bank of India on Monday at 3:19 pm IST were at Rs 23.80, down by 23.80 per cent.

Read Also UCO Bank allots 9.50% Tier I Bond of Rs 500 cr