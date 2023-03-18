UCO Bank allots 9.50% Tier I Bond of Rs 500 cr |

UCO Bank on March 17 allotted 9.50 per cent unsecured, subordinated, perpetual, non-convertible fully paid up, taxable Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds in the nature of Debenture of Rs 500 crore, the bank announced through an exchange filing.

The call option will be applicable on the fifth anniversary from the deemed date of allotment or anniversary date with prior approval of RBI subject to tax call.

The bank allocated 500 bonds and the bond will be listed on the WDM segment of NSE.

UCO Bank shares

The shares of UCO Bank on Friday closed at Rs 25, down by 0.40 per cent.