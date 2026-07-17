Central Bank Of India Net Profit Rises 13% To ₹132.37 Crore

Mumbai: Central Bank of India announced on Thursday its standalone net profit after tax rose to ₹132.37 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 13% increase from ₹116.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The public sector bank's total income for the quarter stood at ₹10,677.99 crore.

Quarterly Financial Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the standalone net profit increased significantly from ₹72.44 crore reported in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026. Total income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹10,677.99 crore, a slight decrease from ₹10,810.49 crore in the previous quarter, but higher than ₹10,359.52 crore year-on-year.

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Interest Income and Expenses

Interest earned by the bank for the first quarter was ₹9,690.90 crore, up from ₹9,660.67 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹8,598.54 crore in the same period last year. Interest expended also increased to ₹5,776.60 crore from ₹5,658.83 crore in the March quarter and ₹5,205.29 crore year-on-year.

Asset Quality and Ratios

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 2.60% of gross advances as on 30 June 2026, improving from 2.67% as on 31 March 2026 and 3.13% as on 30 June 2025. Net NPAs remained stable at 0.49% across all comparative periods. Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel III) was 18.28% as of 30 June 2026, up from 17.91% in the previous quarter and 17.66% a year ago.

Deferred Tax Assets

The bank recognised a Net Deferred Tax Asset of ₹1,624.36 crore as on 30 June 2026, down from ₹2,531.38 crore as on 30 June 2025, according to the audit report.

Board Meeting Outcomes

The Board of Directors approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter. They also issued a declaration on the audit report with an unmodified opinion for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.