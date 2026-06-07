Central Bank Of India Agricultural Loan Camp In Palghar Sanctions ₹3.33 Crore To 75 Beneficiaries, Boosts Rural Economy |

Palghar, Maharashtra: An Agricultural Loan Camp jointly organised by the Ganjad, Dhundalwadi, Dahanu and Kosbad branches of Central Bank of India was successfully conducted on June 6, 2026, at the Panchayat Samiti Hall in Dahanu.

₹3.33 Crore Sanctioned and Disbursed

As part of the camp, agricultural and crop loans were distributed to nearly 75 beneficiaries under various schemes, including Self-Help Groups (SHGs), food processing units and crop loan programmes. The total loan amount sanctioned and disbursed during the camp was approximately ₹3.33 crore.

The programme was graced by the presence of B. R. Ramakrishna Nayak, Deputy Zonal Head, Central Bank of India, Zonal Office Mumbai, and Navin Grover, Regional Head, Regional Office Mumbai, along with the Deputy Regional Head, who provided valuable guidance during the event.

Government Officials Address Farmers

Among the distinguished guests were Rahil Shaikh, District Manager, National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Palghar, and Dr. Jagan Suryavanshi, Taluka Agriculture Officer, Dahanu, who addressed the beneficiaries and highlighted the importance of institutional credit in strengthening the rural economy.

The event was compered by Amol Gaikwad, Branch Manager, Dahanu Branch.

The programme was attended by Kanchan Patel, Branch Manager, Ganjad Branch; Vijay Rajbhoj, Branch Manager, Kosbad Branch; Sandeep Gautam, Branch Manager, Dhundalwadi Branch; Dnyaneshwar Umredkar, Branch Manager, Tilse Branch; along with women members of Self-Help Groups, Bank Sakhis and a large number of farmers from the surrounding region.

The camp was conducted in an enthusiastic atmosphere and served as an important initiative towards promoting financial inclusion and economic empowerment by providing timely financial assistance to farmers, women’s self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs.

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