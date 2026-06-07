Mumbai's Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh Wins Bronze At Sweden Para Swim Championship, Climbs To World No. 4 |

Mumbai: Mumbai's 39-year-old para swimmer, Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh, has once again delivered an impressive performance on the international stage. He won a bronze medal in the Men's 100m Breaststroke (SB4 category) at the Para Swim Open Falkenberg International Championship in Falkenberg, Sweden, on May 9, clocking 2:17.80 minutes. The achievement has elevated his ranking to fourth in the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) standings.



In the same tournament, Shams finished fifth in the Men's 200m Individual Medley with a time of 4:40.57 and secured another fifth-place finish in the Men's 200m Freestyle, completing the race in 4:24.02.



Apart from attaining the fourth position in the IPC rankings, Shams has also qualified in three events for the 2026 Asian Para Games selection trials. The Para Swimming Selection Trials for the 2026 Asian Para Games are scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from June 8 to June 10. The Asian Para Games will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from October 18 to 24, 2026.

Read Also PCB Mulls Sacking Test Coach Sarfaraz Ahmed, Captain Shan Masood After Bangladesh Defeat





Born on July 17, 1986, in Rathos village of Bihar's Madhubani district, Shams Alam's life has been marked by determination and resilience. His parents, Mohammad Nasir and Shakila Khatun, always supported his dreams. Passionate about swimming since childhood, he moved to Mumbai in search of better opportunities and has been living with relatives in Dharavi. He was an International Karate player.



However, at the age of 24, he developed a benign tumour in his lower back. Multiple surgeries failed to resolve the condition, leaving him paraplegic and immobilising the lower half of his body. Refusing to give up, he turned to swimming as part of his rehabilitation and gradually built a successful career in para sports.





While studying in Mumbai, Shams also excelled in martial arts and emerged as a strong competitor at the national and international levels. Despite the setback caused by his medical condition, he rebuilt his life through sport. With the support of his family, doctors and well-wishers, swimming became both his passion and a source of strength.



Shams completed his Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) from the University of Mumbai in 2010 and earned an MBA in Human Resources and Operations from Sathyabama University in 2017.



"My current target is to qualify for the Asian Para Games. I am training hard to represent India at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games. I am also dedicated to promoting accessibility through sports in India," said Shams.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/