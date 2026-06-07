Shocking Scenes! Security Removes Russian Flag From Fan During Mirra Andreeva's Roland Garros 2026 Title Celebration | Video

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Mirra Andreeva's historic French Open triumph was briefly overshadowed by an unusual incident involving tournament security during the post-match celebrations at Roland Garros.

The 19-year-old Russian star captured her maiden Grand Slam title after defeating Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska in straight sets to become the youngest French Open women's champion in decades. Competing as a neutral athlete due to restrictions imposed on Russian and Belarusian players, Andreeva completed a remarkable run to the title and celebrated a breakthrough moment in her career.

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However, during the trophy ceremony on Court Philippe-Chatrier, security officials intervened after spectators attempted to display a Russian flag in the stands. Reports indicated that a security agent approached the fans and instructed them to put the flag away, in line with tournament regulations that prohibit Russian national symbols inside the venue.

The restrictions stem from policies introduced following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Russian and Belarusian athletes permitted to compete only under neutral status at major international tennis events. As a result, Andreeva was unable to compete under the Russian flag despite representing her country by birth.

Despite the brief distraction, the focus quickly returned to Andreeva's remarkable achievement. The teenager displayed composure beyond her years throughout the tournament and capped off her dream fortnight with a commanding performance in the final. Her victory marked the arrival of a new Grand Slam champion and established her as one of the brightest young stars in women's tennis.