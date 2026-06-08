Central Bank of India Holds Mega Agriculture Credit Outreach Programme In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A “Nationwide Mega Agriculture Credit Outreach Program” was successfully organised by the Regional Office of Central Bank of India, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on 06 June 2026 at The Orange Flag Hall, Phulambri.

The primary objective of this initiative was to create awareness among farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, self-help groups (SHGs), members of agricultural clusters, and rural customers about various agricultural credit schemes and to provide them with easy access to financial services. Through such agriculture credit awareness programmes conducted across the country, the Central Bank of India continues to strengthen the agricultural sector.

The chief guest for the programme was Rambhau Salunke, agriculture officer, Agriculture Department, Phulambri. In his address, he encouraged farmers and agri-entrepreneurs to adopt modern farming practices, establish agro-processing industries, and avail themselves of banking schemes for their development.

During the programme, detailed information was provided on various schemes, including Cent Agri Gold Loan, Kisan Credit Card (CKCC), SHG Bank Linkage, Agricultural Infrastructure Loans, PMFME Scheme, and other agricultural finance products.

The event was organised under the guidance of Dharmendra Kumar, regional manager, who appealed to farmers to take advantage of agriculture-related credit facilities for their growth and prosperity. The programme was also attended by chief managers Suhas Havaldar and Dharmveer Kumar, branch officials, business correspondents, agri-entrepreneurs, farmers, and a large number of distinguished guests.

On this occasion, in-principle sanction letters and loan sanction approvals were distributed to eligible beneficiaries. The successful execution of the programme was supported by Amar Lokhande, Branch Head, Phulambri; Rajkumar More, Branch Head, Kasabkheda; along with bank officials Tushar Khobragade, Ravi Wankhede, Chandrakant Khandre, Manoj Shinde, Shilpa Pajai, Abhijeet Pawar, Shubham Wagh, Rahul Jondhale, and all business correspondents.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks to all dignitaries and participants. The bank reaffirmed its commitment to the holistic development of the agricultural sector and to supporting farmers through accessible and customer-friendly financial services.