Central Bank of India Opens 4,500 Apprentice Posts; Apply Online By June 22

Central Bank of India 2026 Application: The Central Bank of India has started the online application process for the recruitment of apprentices for 2026. A total of 4,500 vacancies will be filled across various locations in the country.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website of the Central Bank of India. The registration process began on June 12, 2026, and will remain open until June 22, 2026.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here

Central Bank of India 2026 Application: Important Dates

Application Start Date: June 12, 2026

Last Date to Apply: June 22, 2026

Online Examination: First week of July 2026

Central Bank of India 2026 Application: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Government of India.

Central Bank of India 2026 Application: Age Limit

Applicants should be between 20 and 28 years of age.

Date of birth should not be earlier than May 31, 1998.

Date of birth should not be later than May 31, 2006.

Both dates are inclusive.

Central Bank of India 2026 Application: Selection Process

The selection process will consist of:

Online Test conducted by BFSI SSC

Local Language Proficiency Test of the respective state

Candidates who successfully submit their applications and pay the required fee will be eligible to participate in the selection process.

Central Bank of India 2026 Application: Exam Pattern

Total Questions: 100

Total Marks: 100

Duration: 60 minutes

Central Bank of India 2026 Application: Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC (Male): ₹944

Female Candidates: ₹708

SC/ST Candidates: ₹236

PwBD Candidates: ₹236

Transgender Candidates: ₹236

The bank has clarified that the application fee, once paid, will not be refunded or adjusted against any future recruitment process.

Central Bank of India 2026 Application: How to Apply

Step 1:Visit the official Central Bank of India website.

Step 2: Open the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 application link.

Step 3: Register using the required details.

Step 4: Fill in the online application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the applicable application fee.

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification carefully before applying and ensure they meet all eligibility requirements.