Central Bank of India Opens 4,500 Apprentice Posts; Apply Online By June 22

Central Bank of India 2026 Application: The Central Bank of India has started the online application process for the recruitment of apprentices for 2026. A total of 4,500 vacancies will be filled across various locations in the country.
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website of the Central Bank of India. The registration process began on June 12, 2026, and will remain open until June 22, 2026.
Central Bank of India 2026 Application: Important Dates
Application Start Date: June 12, 2026
Last Date to Apply: June 22, 2026
Online Examination: First week of July 2026
Central Bank of India 2026 Application: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Government of India.
Central Bank of India 2026 Application: Age Limit
Applicants should be between 20 and 28 years of age.
Date of birth should not be earlier than May 31, 1998.
Date of birth should not be later than May 31, 2006.
Both dates are inclusive.
Central Bank of India 2026 Application: Selection Process
The selection process will consist of:
Online Test conducted by BFSI SSC
Local Language Proficiency Test of the respective state
Candidates who successfully submit their applications and pay the required fee will be eligible to participate in the selection process.
Central Bank of India 2026 Application: Exam Pattern
Total Questions: 100
Total Marks: 100
Duration: 60 minutes
Central Bank of India 2026 Application: Application Fee
General/EWS/OBC (Male): ₹944
Female Candidates: ₹708
SC/ST Candidates: ₹236
PwBD Candidates: ₹236
Transgender Candidates: ₹236
The bank has clarified that the application fee, once paid, will not be refunded or adjusted against any future recruitment process.
Central Bank of India 2026 Application: How to Apply
Step 1:Visit the official Central Bank of India website.
Step 2: Open the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 application link.
Step 3: Register using the required details.
Step 4: Fill in the online application form.
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents.
Step 6: Pay the applicable application fee.
Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification carefully before applying and ensure they meet all eligibility requirements.