Ceigall India Wins ₹603 Crore NHAI Highway Contract For Punjab Spur Project

Ceigall India Limited has secured a Rs 603 crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India on March 27, 2026. |

New Delhi: India’s highway push is handing fresh momentum to EPC players, and Ceigall India has just added another sizeable project to its order book.

Secures major highway order

Ceigall India, through its wholly owned subsidiary Ceigall Infra Projects Private Limited, has received a Letter of Award from the National Highways Authority of India for a Rs 603 crore project. The contract covers construction of a six-lane access-controlled spur road in Punjab, reinforcing the company’s position in national highway development.

Project scope detailed

The project spans 10.300 km, linking the Ambala–Chandigarh section of NH-205A to the Zirakpur Bypass. It will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode, a structure that blends government support with private execution. The timeline includes an 18-month construction phase followed by a 15-year operation and maintenance commitment, ensuring long-term revenue visibility.

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Management signals confidence

Chairman and Managing Director Ramneek Sehgal indicated that winning the contract reflects continued trust from NHAI in the company’s execution capabilities. He suggested the order strengthens Ceigall’s reputation as a reliable infrastructure partner while aligning with its strategy to scale up its highways portfolio and deliver time-bound, high-quality projects.

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Strengthens growth pipeline

The order adds to Ceigall India’s expanding project pipeline in the highways segment, where it operates across EPC and hybrid annuity formats. With infrastructure spending remaining a central government priority, such wins position the company to benefit from sustained project flow and improved execution scale.

Ceigall India continues to deepen its footprint in road infrastructure, leveraging a growing order book and execution track record to stay competitive in India’s evolving construction landscape.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and regulatory filings. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Readers should verify details independently before making decisions.