CCL Products (India) Consolidated Net Profit Rises 29% To ₹130.11 Crore In Q2

CCL Products (India) |

Mumbai: CCL Products (India) on Friday announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended 30 September 2026, reporting a net profit of ₹130.11 crore. This marks a 29.00% increase from the ₹100.86 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue From Operations

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,210.76 crore, an increase of 7.46% compared to ₹1,126.73 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total Income and Expenses

The total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹1,215.99 crore, up from ₹1,128.21 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. Total consolidated expenses rose to ₹1,065.13 crore from ₹1,001.12 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share increased to ₹9.77 for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, up from ₹7.57 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Personnel Changes

Sridevi Dasari resigned as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective 14 November 2026. Kallepally Bharath Kumar has been appointed as the new Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective 15 November 2026. Kumar joined the company in 2024 as Manager – Secretarial Department and is an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Board Meeting Details

The board meeting commenced at 6:15 P.M. and concluded at 7:50 P.M. on 15 October 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.