 CCL Products' Shares Zoom More Than 12% On NSE Amid PAT Shoot Up 21% In Q2 Earnings
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCCL Products' Shares Zoom More Than 12% On NSE Amid PAT Shoot Up 21% In Q2 Earnings

CCL Products' Shares Zoom More Than 12% On NSE Amid PAT Shoot Up 21% In Q2 Earnings

The share was trading around Rs 728.65 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), with an 8.83 per cent jump amounting to Rs 59.15 per share at 02.22 pm.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
article-image

The CCL products shares rocketed up more than 12 per cent on the bourses after PAT (profit after tax) jumped 21 per cent in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024-2025.

The shares went on to touch the day high level of Rs 751.70 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange) after hitting the opening bell at Rs 690.95 per share, with a 3.20 per cent surge at the opening level.

The share was trading around Rs 728.65 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), with an 8.83 per cent jump amounting to Rs 59.15 per share at 02.22 pm.

CCL products Q2 FY25.

FPJ Shorts
QS World University Rankings Asia 2025 OUT: IIT Delhi Bags The Top Spot In India; Check Top 10 List Here
QS World University Rankings Asia 2025 OUT: IIT Delhi Bags The Top Spot In India; Check Top 10 List Here
ICSI CSEET Mock Test 2024: Link Activates Today At icsi.edu, Know Details
ICSI CSEET Mock Test 2024: Link Activates Today At icsi.edu, Know Details
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Homage To Dr BR Ambedkar At Deekshabhoomi In Nagpur, Launches Party's Campaign With Criticism Of BJP & RSS On Inequality
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Homage To Dr BR Ambedkar At Deekshabhoomi In Nagpur, Launches Party's Campaign With Criticism Of BJP & RSS On Inequality
Swiggy IPO Day 1: Food Delivery Giants' ₹11,327 Crore Issue Gets Lukewarm Response; Only 10% Of Public Offer Subscribed
Swiggy IPO Day 1: Food Delivery Giants' ₹11,327 Crore Issue Gets Lukewarm Response; Only 10% Of Public Offer Subscribed

The EBITDA margin increased from 18.2 per cent to 18.6 per cent over the same period last year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 24.7 per cent year over year to Rs 137.07 crore.

Net Profit Q2 FY25

The consolidated net profit of the coffee products manufacturer increased by 21.51 per cent to Rs 73.95 crore from Rs 60.85 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Q2 FY25 Operating costs

In the September 2024 quarter, total expenditure increased 20.95 per cent year over year to Rs 651.43 crore, mostly as a result of increased finance, employee, and raw material costs.

Compared to Rs 607.56 in the same quarter last year, the company's revenue increased 21.5 per cent to Rs 738.19 in the second quarter.

Read Also
Did Elon Musk Change Like Button To Star Filled Ballot Box In Support Of Donald Trump? Everything...
article-image

Company profile

Instant coffee and private label coffee products are produced and exported by CCL Products. With customers in more than 90 countries, it has grown to become the world's biggest exporter of instant coffee.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Urban. Electric. Porsche: German Carmaker's Macan 4 Electric Takes On The Tighly Fought EV Market

Urban. Electric. Porsche: German Carmaker's Macan 4 Electric Takes On The Tighly Fought EV Market

Swiggy IPO Day 1: Food Delivery Giants' ₹11,327 Crore Issue Gets Lukewarm Response; Only 10% Of...

Swiggy IPO Day 1: Food Delivery Giants' ₹11,327 Crore Issue Gets Lukewarm Response; Only 10% Of...

Indian Stock Market Reacts To Trump Win: Sensex Up 1.13%, Nifty Gains 1.12%; IT Stocks Lead The...

Indian Stock Market Reacts To Trump Win: Sensex Up 1.13%, Nifty Gains 1.12%; IT Stocks Lead The...

Goa’s Taxi Mafia Is Responsible For It': X User Blames High Fares For Decline In Tourist Numbers;...

Goa’s Taxi Mafia Is Responsible For It': X User Blames High Fares For Decline In Tourist Numbers;...

CCL Products' Shares Zoom More Than 12% On NSE Amid PAT Shoot Up 21% In Q2 Earnings

CCL Products' Shares Zoom More Than 12% On NSE Amid PAT Shoot Up 21% In Q2 Earnings