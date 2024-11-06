CCL Products' Shares Zoom More Than 12% On NSE Amid PAT Shoot Up 21% In Q2 Earnings

The CCL products shares rocketed up more than 12 per cent on the bourses after PAT (profit after tax) jumped 21 per cent in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024-2025.

The shares went on to touch the day high level of Rs 751.70 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange) after hitting the opening bell at Rs 690.95 per share, with a 3.20 per cent surge at the opening level.

The share was trading around Rs 728.65 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), with an 8.83 per cent jump amounting to Rs 59.15 per share at 02.22 pm.

CCL products Q2 FY25.

The EBITDA margin increased from 18.2 per cent to 18.6 per cent over the same period last year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 24.7 per cent year over year to Rs 137.07 crore.

Net Profit Q2 FY25

The consolidated net profit of the coffee products manufacturer increased by 21.51 per cent to Rs 73.95 crore from Rs 60.85 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Q2 FY25 Operating costs

In the September 2024 quarter, total expenditure increased 20.95 per cent year over year to Rs 651.43 crore, mostly as a result of increased finance, employee, and raw material costs.

Compared to Rs 607.56 in the same quarter last year, the company's revenue increased 21.5 per cent to Rs 738.19 in the second quarter.

Company profile

Instant coffee and private label coffee products are produced and exported by CCL Products. With customers in more than 90 countries, it has grown to become the world's biggest exporter of instant coffee.