Tata Communications' Consolidated Profit Rises 83%, Revenue Up 9.6% Year-On-Year

Tata Communications . |

Mumbai: Tata Communications Ltd announced its consolidated financial results on Friday, reporting a significant jump in net profit and revenue for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹6,687.89 crore.

Financial Performance

Consolidated total income for the quarter increased to ₹6,704.30 crore from ₹6,082.51 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total expenses for the period were ₹6,204.86 crore, compared to ₹5,806.87 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for continuing and discontinued operations rose to ₹11.96 for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, up from ₹6.42 in the same quarter last year. Diluted EPS also increased to ₹11.94 from ₹6.41 year-on-year.

Other Restructuring

The board approved the transfer of the entire shareholding in Kaleyra, Inc., to Tata Communications (Netherlands) B.V. (TCNL), a wholly-owned subsidiary. The company will subscribe to and acquire ordinary shares of TCNL at fair market value in consideration for the transfer.

Contingent Liabilities

As of 30 September 2026, the company faces contingent liabilities amounting to ₹7,844.57 crore from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for license fees. This includes ₹276.68 crore for disallowance of deductions claimed by the company.

KMP Appointment

Ridhi Sood has been appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective 1 November 2026. Sood is a commerce and law graduate with over 15 years of experience in corporate secretarial and governance matters.

Auditor's Report

S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, the statutory auditors, issued a limited review report with an unmodified opinion on the unaudited consolidated financial results. The report highlighted pending appeals related to ILD, NLD & ISP licenses at the Supreme Court and TDSAT.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.