CCI Clears Kedaara Capital’s ₹750 Crore Investment In Axis Finance, Deal Marks NBFC’s First External Funding & Largest Capital Raise

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New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Kedaara Capital’s proposal to invest Rs 750 crore in Axis Finance Limited (AFL), giving a major boost to the non-banking financial company’s capital base.

CCI Gives Green Signal

The fair trade regulator cleared the proposed acquisition of equity shares in Axis Finance by Kedaara Capital through its affiliates, Kedaara Pearl Holding and Kedaara Capital Fund IV AIF.

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The approval was announced by the regulator in a post on X.

'CCI approves subscription of certain equity shareholding by Kedaara Pearl Holding and Kedaara Capital Fund IV AIF in Axis Finance Limited,' the regulator said.

About Axis Finance

Axis Finance is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Axis Bank.

The company provides a range of lending and financial services and is looking to strengthen its capital position to support future growth.

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Investment Approved Earlier by Board

In April, Axis Finance said its board had approved a proposal to raise Rs 750 crore in primary capital from Kedaara Capital through a preferential issue of shares.

The company had also approved a separate Rs 1,500 crore capital raise through a rights issue on April 17, 2026.

According to Axis Finance, the latest investment from Kedaara Capital is in addition to the rights issue already approved by the board.

Landmark Funding for AFL

Axis Finance described the transaction as a landmark development for the company.

The Rs 750 crore investment is the largest primary capital raise undertaken by AFL so far. It is also the first time the company has received funding from an external investor.

The fresh capital is expected to support the company’s expansion plans and strengthen its financial position.

Why CCI Approval Was Needed?

Under competition laws, mergers, acquisitions and investments above specified thresholds require approval from the Competition Commission of India.

The regulator examines such transactions to ensure they do not adversely affect competition and to prevent unfair business practices in the market.

With the approval now in place, Kedaara Capital can proceed with its planned investment in Axis Finance.