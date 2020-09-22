CBI court sends Letter of Request to US for probe on Vijay Mallya and Kingfisher airline accounts

A CBI special court on Monday issued a letter of request to Attorney General, Washington DC, USA seeking information on bank accounts of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya and his airline Kingfisher Airlines Limited (KAL).

In its application, the agency told the special court that it needs to find utilisation of funds received in an account with First Commerce Bank, now Pacific Premier Bank between December 2007 and March 2009. The agency said it needs the account statements to ascertain the utilization of funds.

The plea also told the court that there was a remittance of $20 million by Airbus SAS, France in June 2008 and that of $5.38 million from a State Bank of Mauritius account to beneficiary accounts.

The agency’s investigation has found that after availing loans from IDBI Bank, SBI and other banks Mallya and KAL diverted the funds for purposes other than those they were sanctioned for.