 CBI Carries Out Search At Premises Of Delhi Firm In Connection With ₹100 Crore Fraud Against PNB
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCBI Carries Out Search At Premises Of Delhi Firm In Connection With ₹100 Crore Fraud Against PNB

CBI Carries Out Search At Premises Of Delhi Firm In Connection With ₹100 Crore Fraud Against PNB

The search was carried out at three locations, belonging to the company and its directors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The number of bank fraud cases nearly doubled during FY23 to reach 13,530, while economic offenders behind some of India's biggest loan frauds are at large. Punjab National Bank had hit the headlines when Nirav Modi had siphoned off Rs 14,000 crore from the lender before fleeing India.

Now the Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted searches the premises of a Delhi-based firm, in connection with a Rs 100 crore scam pulled off against PNB.

The search was carried out at three locations, belonging to the company and its directors.

Although the number of banking fraud cases has gone up in the past year, the amount stolen from lenders has gone down by 50 per cent to hit Rs 30,252 crore.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Asian Paints Acquires Additional 11% Stake In White Teak For Rs 54 Crore

Asian Paints Acquires Additional 11% Stake In White Teak For Rs 54 Crore

DCB Bank Implements New Direct Tax Collection System With Government Of India Income Tax Portal

DCB Bank Implements New Direct Tax Collection System With Government Of India Income Tax Portal

Granules India’s Jeedimetla facility completed the US FDA inspection

Granules India’s Jeedimetla facility completed the US FDA inspection

Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 259.52 To End Week At 62,979.37, Nifty At 18,665.50

Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 259.52 To End Week At 62,979.37, Nifty At 18,665.50

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Enters Into Trade Generics Business In India With The Launch Of ‘RGenX'

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Enters Into Trade Generics Business In India With The Launch Of ‘RGenX'