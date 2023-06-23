CBI Carries Out Search At Premises Of Delhi Firm In Connection With ₹100 Crore Fraud Against PNB

Representative image

The number of bank fraud cases nearly doubled during FY23 to reach 13,530, while economic offenders behind some of India's biggest loan frauds are at large. Punjab National Bank had hit the headlines when Nirav Modi had siphoned off Rs 14,000 crore from the lender before fleeing India.

Now the Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted searches the premises of a Delhi-based firm, in connection with a Rs 100 crore scam pulled off against PNB.

The search was carried out at three locations, belonging to the company and its directors.

Although the number of banking fraud cases has gone up in the past year, the amount stolen from lenders has gone down by 50 per cent to hit Rs 30,252 crore.