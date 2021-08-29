CBDT extends due dates for electronic filing of various forms under Income Tax Act, 1961

The Central Board of Direct Taxes ( CBDT ) has - after considering difficulties reported by taxpayers and other stakeholders in electronic filing of certain forms under the provisions of the Income-tax Act,1961 read with Income-tax Rules, 1962 (Rules) - decided to further extend the due dates for electronic filing of such forms.

A notification on the Income Tax Department's official website stated, "the application for registration or intimation or approval under Section 10(23C), 12A, 35(1)(ii)/(iia)/(iii) or 80G of the Act in Form No. 10A required to be filed on or before 30th June, 2021, as extended to 31st August, 2021 vide Circular No.12 of 2021 dated 25.06.2021, may be filed on or before 31st March, 2022."

"The application for registration or approval under Section 10(23C), 12A or 80G of the Act in Form No.10AB, for which the last date for filing falls on or before 28th February, 2022 may be filed on or before 31st March, 2022," the notification said.

"The Equalization Levy Statement in Form No.1 for the Financial Year 2020- 21, which was required to be filed on or before 30th June, 2021, as extended to 31st August, 2021 vide Circular No.15 of 2021 dated 03.08.2021, may be filed on or before 31st December, 2021," the notification read further.

"Quarterly statement in Form No. 15CC to be furnished by authorized dealer in respect of remittances made for the quarter ending on 30th June, 2021, required to be furnished on or before 15th July, 2021 under Rule 37BB of the Rules, as extended to 31st August, 2021 vide Circular No.15 of 2021 dated 03.08.2021, may be furnished on or before 30th November, 2021," the notification said.

"The Quarterly statement in Form No. 15CC to be furnished by authorized dealer in respect of remittances made for the quarter ending on 30th September, 2021, required to be furnished on or before 15th October, 2021 under Rule 37BB of the Rules, may be furnished on or before 31st December, 2021," the notification further read.

"Uploading of the declarations received from recipients in Form No. 15G/15H during the quarter ending 30th June, 2021, which was originally required to be uploaded on or before 15th July, 2021, and subsequently by 31st August, 2021, as per Circular No.12 of 2021 dated 25.06.2021, may be uploaded on or before 30th November, 2021," the CBDT notification stated.

Read the full notification here

ALSO READ FinMin extends deadline for making payments under Vivad se Vishwas scheme till September 30

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 05:16 PM IST