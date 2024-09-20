 Cash-strapped Pakistan Faces $100 Billion Loan Repayment In Four Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCash-strapped Pakistan Faces $100 Billion Loan Repayment In Four Years

Cash-strapped Pakistan Faces $100 Billion Loan Repayment In Four Years

The USD 100 billion external debt repayments by the federal government are 10 times more than the current USD 9.4 billion gross official foreign exchange reserves, the paper said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Cash-strapped Pakistan is facing a daunting task of repaying a staggering USD 100 billion external debt over the next four years, the government has said, an amount which is nearly 10 times its current USD 9.4 billion foreign exchange reserves.

Debt Rollovers: The Government’s Only Lifeline?

The USD 100 billion external debt repayments from 2024 to 2027 are exclusive of any payments on account of the liabilities booked at the balance sheet of the central bank and the requirements for financing the current account deficit, according to a report published in The Express Tribune newspaper on Friday.

"Pakistan's external debt repayments for four years are USD 100 billion," Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik said at a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Thursday.

FPJ Shorts
CREDAI-MCHI Announces First-Ever 'Ease Of Doing Redevelopment' Expo In Mumbai On September 28
CREDAI-MCHI Announces First-Ever 'Ease Of Doing Redevelopment' Expo In Mumbai On September 28
'What Credit Card & Loan Can Do To Country': Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar Slams People Queuing Up For Apple iPhone 16 Sale In Mumbai, Delhi
'What Credit Card & Loan Can Do To Country': Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar Slams People Queuing Up For Apple iPhone 16 Sale In Mumbai, Delhi
Stormrider Song Review: Jacqueliene Fernandez Fails To Impress As A Singer, Her Debut Track Won't Resonate With Global Audience
Stormrider Song Review: Jacqueliene Fernandez Fails To Impress As A Singer, Her Debut Track Won't Resonate With Global Audience
Sukesh Chandrashekhar Dedicates Sajni To 'Baby Boo' Jacqueliene Fernandez: 'Our Love Story Is Today's Romeo Juliet'
Sukesh Chandrashekhar Dedicates Sajni To 'Baby Boo' Jacqueliene Fernandez: 'Our Love Story Is Today's Romeo Juliet'

However, "the debt stock can easily be financed through rollovers or replacement of the existing debt with new one," Malik was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Read Also
Northen Arc Capital IPO: Know Everything From Subscription Status To Listing Date
article-image

Malik's statement underscores that the government does not have a viable plan of paying back these loans except requesting the lenders every year to defer the payments for one more year, it said.

Limited Foreign Exchange Reserves

The USD 100 billion external debt repayments by the federal government are 10 times more than the current USD 9.4 billion gross official foreign exchange reserves, the paper said.

Key Lenders: Saudi Arabia, China, UAE, and Kuwait

Director General Debt, Mohsin Chandna, told the Committee that the rollovers are mainly from Saudi Arabia (USD 5 billion), China (USD 4 billion), UAE (USD 3 billion) and Kuwait (USD 700) million.

The government's strategy to remain afloat by securing the rollovers has already started backfiring and also led to a significant delay in securing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board meeting date, according to the paper.

Read Also
'We Used To Work For 20 Hours': After 26-Year-Old EY CA's Death, Other Former Employees Of Major...
article-image

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board is now scheduled to approve a 37-month Extended Fund Facility programme worth USD 7 billion to Pakistan on September 25 after these creditors finally assured to rollover the debt but only for one year.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told the Committee that despite signing a USD 7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) new programme, Pakistan's external financing requirements were still not fully met. The IMF has identified a USD 5 billion financing gap for the 2024 to 2026 period, he said.

According to Omar Ayub Khan, the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Pakistan's debt profile is exposed to interest rate risks and fluctuation in crude oil prices. There may also be pressure on rupee-dollar parity due to the political situation in the Middle East and Ukraine and a new perfect storm is gathering again, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CREDAI-MCHI Announces First-Ever 'Ease Of Doing Redevelopment' Expo In Mumbai On September 28

CREDAI-MCHI Announces First-Ever 'Ease Of Doing Redevelopment' Expo In Mumbai On September 28

'What Credit Card & Loan Can Do To Country': Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar Slams People Queuing Up For...

'What Credit Card & Loan Can Do To Country': Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar Slams People Queuing Up For...

Cash-strapped Pakistan Faces $100 Billion Loan Repayment In Four Years

Cash-strapped Pakistan Faces $100 Billion Loan Repayment In Four Years

MG Motor India Introduces Battery-as-a-Service for Comet EV and ZS EV

MG Motor India Introduces Battery-as-a-Service for Comet EV and ZS EV

Overworked & Underappreciated: With 46.7 Hours a Week, Is India’s Corporate Culture Compromising...

Overworked & Underappreciated: With 46.7 Hours a Week, Is India’s Corporate Culture Compromising...