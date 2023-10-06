Capri Global Capital’s Gold Loan AUM Crosses ₹20 Billion Milestone | Representative Image

The Gold Loan AUM of Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) has crossed ₹ 20 Bn (₹ 2,000 Crore) milestone as of Friday, the company announced through an exchange filing. The AUM is inclusive of on-book AUM, colending AUM, and the AUM originated under the Business Correspondent model.

The milestone has been achieved in just 13 months after commencement of business.

The exclusive Gold Loan branch network expanded to 742 branches, close to the initial target of 750 exclusive Gold Loan branches by September 30th, 2023. As previously guided, CGCL is committed to and on path to achieve ₹ 30 Bn (₹ 3,000 Crore) Gold Loan AUM by Mar’24.

Capri Global Capital Limited on Tuesday announced the appointment of Partha Chakraborti as Director - Finance and Accounts, being part of Senior Management, effective from October 3, 2023.

The shares of Capri Global Capital Limited on Friday closed for the week at Rs 784, down by 0.15 per cent.