 Capri Global Capital Appoints Partha Chakraborti As Director - Finance and Accounts Of The Company
The shares of Capri Global Capital Limited on Tuesday at 3:12 pm IST were at Rs 779.55, down by 2.18 percent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Capri Global Capital Appoints Partha Chakraborti As Director - Finance and Accounts Of The Company | Representative Image

Capri Global Capital Limited on Tuesday announced the appointment of Partha Chakraborti as Director - Finance and Accounts, being part of Senior Management, effective from October 3, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Partha Chakraborti

Chakraborti is a seasoned professional whohassuccessfully led financial operations for large&growing organizations. His expertise include devisingfinancial strategies, managing financial risks, ensuringregulatory compliance, optimizing capital allocationand providing financial insights that drivetheorganization’s success.

Prior to joining Capri, Chakraborti held various leadership positionsacross industries wherein he implemented multiplestrategic plans to establish enterprise financemanagement frameworks. His most recent role was asRegional Chief Finance Officer at Flex P. Films (Egypt) S.A.E. He also held leadership positions in financial management at organizations such as R RKabel, Hafele India, IFB Industries, and Shaw Wallace.

Chakraborti is qualified Chartered Accountant andCost Accountant. He has also done his AdvancedManagement Programme from The Wharton BusinessSchool.

Capri Global Capital Limited shares

