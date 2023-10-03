JK Cement Appoints Anuj Khandelwal As Business Head For Grey Cement Business Effective October 16 | Image: JK Cement (Representative)

JK Cement a leading manufacturers of Grey Cement on Tuesday announced the retirement of Rajnish Kapur as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Grey Cement business effective 30th September, 2023.

The company in the regulatory filing also announced the appointment of Anuj Khandelwal as the Business Head for Grey Cement, effective 16" October 2023. In this role, Anuj will report directly to the CEO, Madhavkrishna Singhania.

Anuj joins JK Cement from Boston Consulting Group, where he was a Managing Director and Partner. He brings over 20 years of experience and a deep expertise in the building materials industry.

Speaking on the appointment, Dr Raghavpat Singhania (Managing Director at the Company), said — “We are thankful to Rajnish Kapur for his astute leadership and deep commitment to making JK Cement a company with strong foundations. Rajnish Jjoined us 9 years back in 2014, and helped us take the grey business to 20+ Million Tonnes capacity from 9 operating plants and foray into new markets. He brought impeccable honesty and integrity, and has been a mentor for the next gen leaders at JK Cement. Al the same time, we are happy to have Anuj Khandelwal join us. Anuj has a proven track record of value creation in the cement space, and deeply understands the industry and JK Cement as an organization. We are confident of continuing our strong growth trajectory and delivering great customer and shareholder value.”