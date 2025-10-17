 Canara HSBC Life Insurance Shares Make Flat Market Debut At Par With ₹106 Issue Price, Bounce Back To 5%
The stock is listed at Rs 106 on both the BSE and NSE. Later, it jumped 4.62 per cent to Rs 110.90 on the BSE. At the NSE, the stock climbed 4.71 per cent to Rs 111. Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life has grown into a prominent bank-led private player in the Indian life insurance sector.

New Delhi: Shares of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd on Friday made a flat market debut at par with the issue price of Rs 106 and later bounced back and climbed nearly 5 per cent.The stock listed at Rs 106 on both the BSE and NSE.Later, it jumped 4.62 per cent to Rs 110.90 on the BSE.At the NSE, the stock climbed 4.71 per cent to Rs 111.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 10,488 crore.The initial public offer of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd received 2.29 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Tuesday.The Rs 2,517-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 100-106 per share.Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is a joint venture promoted by Canara Bank and HSBC Group's HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings.

The IPO was a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 23.75 crore equity shares by promoters and an investor.Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life has grown into a prominent bank-led private player in the Indian life insurance sector. 

