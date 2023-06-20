Canara Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Navi Mumbai. Check Details Here | Freepik

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the Borrower (s) and Guarantor (s) that the below described immovable property mortgaged/charged to the Secured Creditor, the constructive/physical/ symbolic possession of which has been taken by the Authorised Officer of the Bank/ Secured Creditor, will be sold on “As is where is”, “As is what is”, and “Whatever there is” on the date as mentioned in the table herein below, for recovery of its dues due to the Bank/ Secured Creditor from the respective borrower (s) and guarantor (s). The reserve price and the earnest money deposit will be as mentioned in the table below against the respective properties.

Description of property: Flat No.303, 3rd Floor, B Wing, Building Name Sahani Palace, Plot No. 633, 634, 635 Of Village Shiravane (g.e.s), Navi Mumbai, Taluka & District Thane 328 Sq Ft Built Up Area

Reserve Price: Rs. 19,48,500

E.M.D. : Rs. 1,94,850

Auction date and time: 10.07.2023

For Detailed terms & Condition of sale please refer to the link E-auction provided through www.bankeauctions.com.

a. Auction / bidding shall be only through “Online Electronic Bidding'' through the website https://www.bankeauctions.com. Bidders are advised to go through the website for detailed terms before taking part in the e-auction sale proceedings.

b. The property can be inspected with prior appointment with the Authorised Officer on the dates mentioned in the Sale Notice.

c. The property will be sold for the price which is more than the Reserve Price and the participating bidders may improve their offer further during the auction process with multiples of 10000/-.

d. EMD amount of 10% of the Reserve price is to be deposited by way of Demand Draft in favour of Authorised Officer, Canara Bank, Branch. OR shall be deposited through RTGS / NEFT/ Funds Transfer to credit of account of Canara Bank, on or before 07.07.2023 up to 5.00 p.m. Details of EMD and other documents to be submitted to service provider on or before 07.07.2023 up to 5.00 p.m.

e. After payment of EMD amount the intending bidders should submit a copy of the following documents/details on or before 07.07.2023 up to 5.00 p.m to Canara B Branch by hand or by email.

i. Demand Draft / Pay Order towards EMD amount. If paid through RTGS/NEFT, acknowledgement receipt thereof with UTR No.

ii. Photocopies of PAN Card, ID proof. However successful bidders would have to produce these documents in original to the Bank at the time of making payment of balance amount of 25% of bid amount.

iii. Bidder Name, Contact No., Address, EmailID. iv. Bidder’s A/c details for online refund of EMD.

f. The intending bidders should register their names at portal https://www.bankeauctions.com and get their UserID and password free of cost. Prospective bidder may avail online training on E auction from the service provider M/s C1 India Pvt. Ltd.,UdyogVihar, Phase-2, Gulf Petrochem building, Building No 301 Gurgaon Haryana Pin 122015 (Contact No +91 124 4302020/21/22/23/24,Mob No9594597555 support@bankeacutions.com; hareesh.gowda@c1india.com).

g. EMD Deposited by the unsuccessful bidder shall be refunded to them after 24 Hours of Bidding Process Completed and within 7 Working days. The EMD shall not carry any interest.

h. Auction would commence at Reserve Price, as mentioned above. Bidders shall improve their offers in multiples of Rs.10,000/-. The bidder who submits the highest bid (above the Reserve price) on closure of ‘Online’ auction shall be declared as successful bidder. Sale shall be confirmed in favour of the successful bidder, subject to confirmation of the same by the secured creditor.

i. The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the sale price (inclusive of EMD already paid), immediately on declaring him / her as the successful bidder and the balance within 15 days from the date of confirmation of sale by the secured creditor. If the successful bidder fails to pay the sale price, the deposit made by him shall be forfeited by the Authorised Officer without any sale price, the deposit made by him shall be forfeited by the Authorised Officer without any notice and property shall forthwith be put up for sale again.

j. For sale proceeds of Rs.50.00 lakhs (Rupees Fifty lakhs only) and above, the successful bidder will have to deduct TDS at the rate 1% on the sale proceeds and submit the original receipt of TDS certificate of the Bank.

k. All charges for conveyance, stamp duty / GST registration charges etc., as applicable shall be borne by the successful bidder only.

l. There is no encumbrance in the property to the knowledge of the Bank. Successful Bidder is liable to pay all society dues, municipal taxes / Panchayat taxes / electricity / water charges / other charges, duties and taxes whatsoever, including outstanding, if any, in respect of and / or affecting the subject property.

m. Authorised Officer reserves the right to postpone / cancel or vary the terms and conditions of e – auction without assigning any reason thereof.

n. In case there are bidders who do not have access to the internet but are interested in participating in the e – auction, they can approach Canara Bank, Mumbai Circle Office or Regional Office, Thane who, as a facilitating centre, shall make necessary arrangements.

o. For further details contact Canara Bank, Recovery and Legal Section, Second Floor, BandraKurla Complex, Circle Office, Mumbai'' and “Canara Bank ,Thane Regional Office, ,Dosti Pinnacle, Plot No 104 & 105 ,1 st Floor, Road No 22, Above New Passport Office, Wagle Industrial Estate Thane West 400604 Ph no. +91 22269171506, Email : recoveryrothane@canarabank.com may be contacted during office hours on any working day or the service provider M/s. C1 India Pvt. Ltd, UdyogVihar, Phase – 2, Gulf Petrochem Building, Building no. 301, Gurgaon, Haryana Pin Code – 122015 (Contact no. +91 124 4302020/21/ 22 / 23 / 24, Mob No 9594597555 Email : support@bankeauctions.com ; hareeshgowda@c1india.com Company Name : M/s C1 India Pvt Ltd, Website : www.bankeauctions.com, Name : Hareesh Gowda, Mobile No : 9594597555 Email id : hareesh.gowda@c1india.com