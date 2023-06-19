State Bank Of India Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai’s Santacruz. Check Details Here | File, Credit: Canva/ Psisa

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the Borrower(s) and Guarantor(s) that the below described immovable property mortgaged/charged to the Secured Creditor, the Symbolic possession of which has been taken by the Authorised Officer of State Bank Of India, the Secured Creditor, will be sold on “ As is Where is”, “As is What is” and “Whatever there is basis” on 12.07.2023.

Description of property: Flat No. 701, on 7th Floor, Building known as Anjali Co Op Hsg Soc Ltd, situated at Plot No. CTS No. 3567, S. No. 378, H. N. 1(Part) of Village Kolekalyan, Taluka Andheri, Shivaji Nagar Road, Vakola Bridge, Santacruz East, Mumbai – 400055 Adm 727 Sq Ft Carpet Area.

Reserve Price: Rs. 2,20,00,000.00/-

E.M.D. : Rs. 22,00,000.00/-

Auction date and time: 12.07.2023 From 1.00 p.m. To 3.00 p.m.

The successful purchasers / bidders are required to deposit remaining amount either through NEFT in the Account No 31049575155, SARB THANE PAYMENT ACCOUNT(Account Name), IFSC Code: SBIN0061707 or by way of demand draft drawn in favour of State Bank of India A/c (unit name) ,SARB THANE,11697 (Name of the Branch) drawn on any Nationalised or Scheduled Bank.

Terms and conditions of the e-auction are as under:

To the best of knowledge and information of the Authorised officer, there is no encumbrance on the property. However the intending bidders should make their own independent inquiries regarding encumbrances, title of property put on auction and claims/ rights affecting the property prior to submitting their bid. In this regard, e-auction advertisement does not constitute and will not be deemed to constitute any commitment or any representation of the Bank.

The auction will be conducted through Bank’s approved service M/sMSTC Ltd at their web portal https://www.mstcecommerce.com. EMD to be transferred /deposited by the bidder in his /her/their own wallet provided by M/s MSTC Ltd. On https://www.mstcecommerce.com/auctionhome/ibapi/index.jsp by means of NEFT For detailed terms and conditions of the sale, please refer to the link provided in State Bank of India, the Secured Creditor’s website.