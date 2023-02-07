Canara Bank appoints K. Satyanarayana Raju as MD and CEO | Image: Canara Bank (Representative)

Canara Bank announced the appointment of K. Satyanarayana Raju, Executive Director, Canara Bank, as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Canara Bank, with effect from the date of assumption of office, via an exchange filing.

The appointment is valid up to the date of his attaining the age of superannuation (i.e., 31.12.2025), or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vide Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services notification eF.no. 4/6/2021-BO.I, dated 7th February, 2023.

Satyanarayana will take over as Canara Bank's Managing Director and CEO on February 7, 2023.

About Satyanarayana

K. Satyanarayana Raju is a physics graduate, post graduate in business administration (banking and finance), and CAIIB.

He has joined erstwhile Vijaya Bank in 1988 and has risen to the level of Chief General Manager in Bank of Baroda. During his tenure at erstwhile Vijaya Bank (Bank of Baroda), he has headed various branches including specialized corporate banking branch.

He has served as Regional Head of various regions and also served as Zonal Head of Mumbai zone of the amalgamated Bank of Baroda. He has also headed operations and services department at Head Office.

He has served as a Director in BoB Financial Solutions Limited, subsidiary of Bank of Baroda. He was also a member of the steering committee of BOB-IIT Bombay Innovation Centre.

K. Satyanarayana Raju took charge as Executive Director of Canara Bank on 10th March 2021 and has overseen various verticals in Canara Bank including information technology & digital banking, business analytics & information system, inspection, compliance, priority credit, financial inclusion, gold loan, MSME, retail asset, corporate credit, general administration, marketing & public relations, etc.

He is also a director on the Board of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited and Canara Computer Services Limited. He has rich experience in all segments of banking including branch banking, corporate credit, retail credit, MSME, agri financing, credit monitoring, recovery, inspection, compliance, audit, general administration, information technology & digital banking, etc.

