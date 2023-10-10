 Canara Bank Appoints Bhavendra Kumar As Executive Director
HomeBusinessCanara Bank Appoints Bhavendra Kumar As Executive Director

Canara Bank Appoints Bhavendra Kumar As Executive Director

He will hold the position of executive director for the next three years and will took charge from October 9.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Canara Bank Appoints Bhavendra Kumar As Executive Director | Image: Canara Bank (Representative)

Canara Bank on orders from the Government of India, Ministry of Finance appointed Bhavendra Kumar, Chief General Manager as the Executive Director, the bank announced through an exchange filing.

He will hold the position of executive director for the next three years and will take charge from October 9.

Bhavendra Kumar joined Canara Bank on March 10, 1997 as Probationary Officer. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) degree and a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). During the course of banking career, he has worked in different capacities in different states such as Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka & New Delhi. He has also worked in Canara Bank, Shanghai Branch for a period of 3 years.

On becoming General Manager in 2020, he was posted to the Head Office of the bank at Bengaluru and was heading the Gold Loan Wing of the Bank. He was promoted to Chief General Manager in 2021 and was heading Delhi Circle Office with a business of more than 2.5 lakh crore rupees until he was elevated to the post of Executive Director.

