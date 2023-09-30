Cambay Tiger Redefines Seafood & Meat Shopping with Innovative Multi-Channel Approach |

In a world where businesses face the dilemma of whether to embrace the traditional brick-and-mortar model, go fully online, or opt for a hybrid approach, the retail landscape has witnessed a profound transformation over the last five years. This shift has taken us from sprawling real estate-heavy markets to the era of convenience stores, rapid e-commerce expansion, and last-mile delivery. The seafood and meat sector, in particular, has seen remarkable changes during this period, moving from unorganized markets to organized, hygienic practices. This evolution has taken us from the era of 'Black plastic bags’ to the adoption of vacuum-packed meats, ensuring greater freshness and safety for consumers.

In this evolving landscape, a multitude of players like Licious, Meatigo, Fresh to Home, and PescaFresh have entered the industry, aiming to capture the market. A brand that’s been around for even longer is Cambay Tiger, which distinguishes itself by embracing a multi-channel approach that sets it apart from the competition.

Recognizing the diversity within the industry, Cambay Tiger understands that there are three types of shoppers: those who prefer online shopping, those who favour the offline experience, and those who seamlessly switch between both channels according to their convenience. Cambay Tiger is dedicated to ensuring that no customer is left behind. For the brand, it's about delivering a tailored experience to the customer's preference. Their multi-channel strategy includes a user-friendly website, a mobile application, multiple physical stores, a dedicated call centre & WhatsApp channel ensuring a convenient and quick ordering experience.

When we talk about the brand’s online presence, Cambay Tiger has not merely embraced e-commerce; they have advanced it to meet the highest standards. Their innovative approach includes automated AI-based suggestions, making it easier for tech-savvy shoppers to discover products tailored to their preferences. Customers can explore an extensive range of high-quality seafood and meat products, provide multiple customization options through their website and app. This level of convenience ensures a seamless digital shopping experience for those who prefer ordering from the comfort of their homes.

While tech-savvy consumers enjoy the convenience of digital shopping and automated AI-based suggestions, those who can't navigate the online world still have a choice. Cambay Tiger recognizes that there's no substitute for a tangible, in-store experience. Their physical stores offer an immersive environment where customers can personally select their produce, check live fish in tanks, custom cut their order, witness meticulous cleaning and cutting processes, and engage with knowledgeable staff. This approach bridges the gap, empowering everyone to access high-quality seafood and meat, regardless of their technological proficiency.

To support such a solidly built strategy, Cambay Tiger initiated a series of strategic measures in the multi-channel environment. First and foremost, they opted for flexible and cutting-edge technology, enhancing both their website and mobile platforms to better serve their customers. This move enabled them to create a seamless brand approach across all channels. Moreover, Cambay Tiger harnessed the power of data to gain insights into their online customers' preferences, interests, and behaviours. Armed with this valuable information, they crafted targeted messages tailored to individual customers and effectively delivered them through various channels. As a result of these efforts, Cambay Tiger has seen a 70% customer return on a week-to-week basis and an impressive 86% on a month-to-month basis.

The advantages of the multi-channel approach are far-reaching. For Cambay Tiger, it has led to increased customer engagement, cross-channel benefits, higher retention rates, easier customer acquisition, and a notable uptick in order frequency. Customers are not limited to a single shopping avenue; they can explore, engage, and use the benefits earned online in offline channels too. In fact, approximately 30% of customers are utilizing more than one channel within a month's time frame, thereby reaping the rewards accumulated from their previous channel interactions. This dynamic approach has significantly enhanced the overall customer experience and loyalty.

Altogether, in the current scenario, Cambay Tiger has not just cemented its position; it has also ensured that customers can fully immerse themselves in the complete spectrum of their offerings without limitations or restrictions. Their comprehensive multi-channel approach sets the bar high, proving that in a world of choices, innovative retail strategies can lead to remarkable success.

For more information, please visit their website: www.cambaytiger.com

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)