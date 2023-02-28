Called controversial by ChatGPT, Elon Musk hires team to create rival AI

Elon Musk | Image credit: Wikipedia

In 2015, Elon Musk joined Sam Altman to launch a non-profit startup OpenAI, wich is now the firm behind the wildly popular ChatGPT. He had left the firm's board back in 2018, and now OpenAI is backed by Microsoft for its human-like chatbot. Not long ago, ChatGPT called Musk a controversial billionaire in response to a query, and now the tycoon wants to create a rival for it.

An anti-woke AI in the works?

Known for firing Twitter employees who criticised him openly and banning journalists, Musk has approached an AI expert to design an alternative for ChatGPT. After calling ChatGPT an AI trained to be woke, Musk has roped in former Google AI researcher Igor Babuschkin to develop his own chatbot. The entrepreneur and new Twitter boss, critical of everything woke, now wants to train his AI to be neutral without any political biases towards left, right or centre.

ChatGPT unbridled by current challengers

Musk's shot at taking on ChatGPT comes after Google's Bard fumbled and gave an incorrect response to a question during a demo tweeted by the firm. Later, Google employees took to an internal forum, that CEO Sundar Pichai rushed and botched up the launch of Bard, fearing ChatGPT's ability to deliver more specific search results with a personal touch. This is why ChatGPT is being integrated into its Bing search engine by tech major Microsoft.

Unhappy about Microsoft's ChatGPT coup

Musk, known for his Twitter spats with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, has also stated that ChatGPT has become a profit-making machine under Microsoft's control. On the other hand, ChatGPT had to be tone down by Microsoft, after it threatened to silence some users and developed feelings for few. The generative AI which has replaced people in 50 per cent US firms using smart bots, has also raised eyebrows as it can be used by hackers to write malicious code.

Even as the possibility of ChatGPT becoming a tool for cheating and its lack of accuracy in some cases remain concerns, Meta has also introduced its AI LLaMA for natural language processing.