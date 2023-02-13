Noam Chomsky gives his verdict on OpenAI's ChatGPT and its role in education

Noam Chomsky |

In an interview with the YouTube channel, EduKitchen, Renowned linguist and social critic Noam Chomsky gave his take on the increasingly popular chatbot ChatGPT and its impact on academics for the near future.

In Chomsky's opinion, ChatGPT is basically a tool with high-tech plagiarism and a way of 'avoiding learning'.

According to Chomsky, the popularity of ChatGPT signals the failure of the education system.

" If the education system has no appeal to students, doesn’t interest them, doesn’t challenge them, doesn’t make them want to learn, they’ll find ways out," Chomsky remarked on the podcast.

Universities in India, France, and the US, have already banned the use of ChatGPT by their students. Sciences Po, one of the most renowned universities in France, has already banned the use of the chatbot as the institute sent an email to its students and faculty members requiring them to use the AI tool only for specific purposes, under the supervision of a course leader.

ChatGPT has been banned in certain public schools across New York, Seattle, and other cities across the US, while in India, many universities in Bangalore have cautioned over the application.

According to reports, RV University, Dayanand Sagar University, and the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-Bangalore) have banned ChatGPT to avoid plagiarism.

IIT Bombay will be forming a small committee for a structural framework for using ChatGPT, in order to prevent any form of plagiarism.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)