 Cabinet Appoints 1990-Batch Indian Revenue Service Officer Vivek Chaturvedi As The New Chairman Of CBIC
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCabinet Appoints 1990-Batch Indian Revenue Service Officer Vivek Chaturvedi As The New Chairman Of CBIC

Cabinet Appoints 1990-Batch Indian Revenue Service Officer Vivek Chaturvedi As The New Chairman Of CBIC

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Vivek Chaturvedi, a 1990-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) officer, as the new Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). The CBIC is the country’s top body responsible for administering indirect taxes such as GST, customs duties, and central excise.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Vivek Chaturvedi, a 1990-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs &amp; Indirect Taxes) officer, as the new Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). His appointment comes after the retirement of Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, a 1988-batch officer, who superannuated on November 28, 2025.

Chaturvedi is currently serving as a Member of the CBIC, handling the Tax Policy and Legal wings. He joined the board earlier this year after the retirement of Vivek Ranjan on August 31, 2025. With more than 30 years of experience, Chaturvedi has worked in several key roles within the indirect tax administration. Before becoming a CBIC Member, he served as the Principal Director General of Vigilance and the Chief Vigilance Officer, where he oversaw transparency and internal controls within the department.

He has also headed the Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management (DGARM). During his tenure there, he led several data analytics initiatives aimed at curbing tax evasion and strengthening evidence-based tax administration. The CBIC is the country’s top body responsible for administering indirect taxes such as GST, customs duties and central excise. It functions under the Ministry of Finance and plays a crucial role in tax collection, enforcement and trade facilitation.

Read Also
New GST Rules: Government Extends Return Filing Deadline, CBIC Issues Official Notification Giving...
article-image

Chaturvedi’s extensive experience in vigilance, compliance and tax administration is expected to support the CBIC’s ongoing reforms and operational efficiency as he takes charge as its new chief. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is a statutory body under the Department of Revenue in the Ministry of Finance. It is responsible for making policies and managing the country’s indirect taxes, such as customs duty, central excise and GST.

FPJ Shorts
'All-Party Meeting Tomorrow, Will Listen To Everyone There': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Ahead Of Winter Session Of Parliament
'All-Party Meeting Tomorrow, Will Listen To Everyone There': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Ahead Of Winter Session Of Parliament
Who Is Dr Ganesh Baraiya? Gujarat’s Three-Foot-Tall Doctor Who Fought Disability Bias To Pursue Medicine
Who Is Dr Ganesh Baraiya? Gujarat’s Three-Foot-Tall Doctor Who Fought Disability Bias To Pursue Medicine
ECI Writes To DGP, Kolkata Police Commissioner To Ensure Security Of BLOs In West Bengal
ECI Writes To DGP, Kolkata Police Commissioner To Ensure Security Of BLOs In West Bengal
Not Gambhir, BCCI To Discuss Rohit-Virat Future After IND Vs SA ODI Series, Stalwarts Advised To Vijay Hazare Trophy; Reports
Not Gambhir, BCCI To Discuss Rohit-Virat Future After IND Vs SA ODI Series, Stalwarts Advised To Vijay Hazare Trophy; Reports

Its main work includes collecting these taxes, stopping smuggling, and handling administrative matters for the departments that work under it. Earlier, CBIC was known as the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), but its name was changed in 2018 after the rollout of GST.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Posts 8.2% GDP Growth In Q2, Piyush Goyal Credits Reforms And Exports

India Posts 8.2% GDP Growth In Q2, Piyush Goyal Credits Reforms And Exports

Rainmatter-Backed ValuEnable Launches SLiQ, Aims To Make Instant Loans Simpler & Fairer For Everyone

Rainmatter-Backed ValuEnable Launches SLiQ, Aims To Make Instant Loans Simpler & Fairer For Everyone

India’s Coffee Industry To Brew Annual Growth Rate Of 8.9% By 2028, Out‑Of‑Home Segment To...

India’s Coffee Industry To Brew Annual Growth Rate Of 8.9% By 2028, Out‑Of‑Home Segment To...

SEBI Bars Stockbroker Prabhudas Lilladher Private From Taking Up New Assignments For Seven Days,...

SEBI Bars Stockbroker Prabhudas Lilladher Private From Taking Up New Assignments For Seven Days,...

Cabinet Appoints 1990-Batch Indian Revenue Service Officer Vivek Chaturvedi As The New Chairman Of...

Cabinet Appoints 1990-Batch Indian Revenue Service Officer Vivek Chaturvedi As The New Chairman Of...