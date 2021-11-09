Byju's appoints Anil Goel as President - Technology

Edtech firm Byju's today announced the appointment of Anil Goel as President - Technology.

Serving in a leadership role, Goel will strategize the direction of technology within Byju's and its group companies and introduce emerging technologies to improve learning outcomes and efficiency in support of the company’s long-term goals. He will also be responsible for the product development, network operations, and implementation of management information systems, software applications, and IT infrastructure.

Pravin Prakash, Chief People Officer, Byju's said, “He will play a key role in building the next generation technology in the education space. We are delighted to have him on board and look forward to working together and supporting him in achieving the goals.”

Anil Goel said, “I look forward to adding my expertise in further strengthening this. We will focus on developing tech-driven solutions that will empower students with high-quality education and provide engaging learning experiences”.

Based in Gurgaon, Goel he has spent most of his time in the US, Before joining Byju's, he was with Oyo as Group Chief Technology and Product Officer. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing from the City University of Seattle and a B.Tech. (Hons.) in Electrical and Electronics from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 12:26 PM IST