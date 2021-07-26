Business resumption moderated last week; susceptibility to third COVID wave remains key growth risk, says Nomura

Business resumption activities, which had been gathering pace after the end of the second wave, moderated for the week ended July 25, Japanese brokerage Nomura said on Monday.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index declined to 95.3 from the previous week's high of 96.4, the brokerage said, stressing that it continues to be above the pre-second wave levels.

Mobility indices registered the first week-on-week fall since mid-May, with Google's workplace and retail and recreation mobility down 0.4 percentage points (pp) and 0.6 pp, respectively. The Apple driving index slipped 2.3 pp, it said.

Power demand also fell by a steep 4.1 per cent as compared to the preceding week, after a 2.8 per cent decline the previous week. The labour participation rate, however, rose to 41.1 per cent from 40.4 per cent.