Burger King shares hit 10% lower circuit for second day

After continuing their roller coaster ride since listing, Burger King India shares on Friday fell 10 per cent to hit a lower circuit for the second day in a row. Shares of the company dropped to Rs 161.45 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after rising in the morning trade to hit the upper circuit. On the day of listing, it jumped 125% over its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹60 apiece. Then in the next two days, they were locked in 20% upper circuit before seeing profit-taking.

Analysts have attributed the sudden fall in Burger King Shares to profit booking after a sharp up move since listing.