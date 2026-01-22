Builders Lock In More Than 3,772 Acres Across India In Record 2025 Land Deals

File Image |

New Delhi: Real estate consultant Anarock on Wednesday said that at least 126 land deals totalling 3,772 acres were closed last year for the development of housing, commercial, mixed-use, warehousing and data centre projects. The land deals include outright purchases by real estate developers and joint development agreements (JDAs) between builders and land owners.

In a statement on Wednesday, Anarock said, "Overall, at least 126 land deals for 3,772+ acres closed across India in 2025, against 133 deals for 2,514+ acres in 2024." Of the total land deals in 2025, 96 deals covering 1,877+ acres are proposed for residential projects (including plotted developments, township projects and luxury villas).

Four land deals, covering 597+ acres across four deals, are earmarked for industrial and logistic parks, while 1,045+ acres across eight deals for mixed-use development and 79 acres for commercial and data centres. The consultant said 107 acres are for warehousing and 13 acres for retail spaces. "Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) led the activity in a number of land deals in 2025, with 32 deals spanning over 500+ acres of land," Anarock Group Chairman Anuj Puri said.

