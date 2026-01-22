 South Indian Cities Drive Housing Sales Growth: Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Chennai Post 15% Rise To 1.33 Lakh Units In 2025
Housing sales in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai rose 15.5 percent to 1,33,577 units in 2025, with Chennai surging 55 percent, Bengaluru up 13 percent, and Hyderabad up 6 percent, per PropTiger. Overall sales across eight major cities fell 12 percent to 3,86,365 units due to declines in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Ahmedabad. New supply dropped 6% to the lowest since 2021.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
New Delhi: India's three major South Indian cities, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, together saw a 15 per cent increase in housing sales last year, to over 1.33 lakh units, driven by better supply and strong demand, according to PropTiger. Real estate consultant PropTiger, which was acquired last year by the Mumbai-based listed entity Aurum PropTech, on Thursday released data on primary housing markets (first sale) for eight major cities.

As per the data, the total housing sales across eight major cities declined 12 per cent to 3,86,365 units in the 2025 calendar year from 4,36,992 units in the preceding year. Sales of residential properties declined in the Mumbai region, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Ahmedabad, but increased in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Onkar Shetye, Executive Director of Aurum PropTech, said, "2025 was not a year of demand destruction, but one of recalibration. Buyers remained active but more deliberate, while developers responded with disciplined supply management. This prevented inventory stress and helped prices remain resilient despite softer volumes." Among cities, the three southern cities performed well. In Bengaluru, the housing sales rose 13 per cent to 54,414 units last year from 48,272 units in the 2024 calendar year.

Chennai saw a 55 per cent increase in sales to 24,892 units from 16,044 units, while Hyderabad witnessed a 6 per cent increase to 54,271 units from 51,337 units. Together, these three southern cities clocked sales of 1,33,577 units last year, up 15.5 per cent from 1,15,653 units in the preceding year. In Kolkata, the housing sales rose 12 per cent to 15,172 units from 13,605 units.

However, housing sales in the Mumbai region fell 26 per cent to 1,05,595 units from 1,43,487 units. In Delhi-NCR, the sales dipped 13 per cent to 35,711 units from 41,029 units. Pune saw a 12 per cent decline to 59,223 units from 81,281 units. Lastly, the housing sales in Ahmedabad fell 12 per cent last year to 37,087 units from 41,937 units in the 2024 calendar year. The total new supply across the eight cities fell 6 per cent to 3,61,096 units in 2025, as against 3,85,221 units in 2024. This is the lowest annual supply since 2021, PropTiger pointed out.

