Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday asserted that the budget 2021-22 will be in accordance with people's expectations.

Thakur said the government functions on mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and will protect the country from pandemic and bringing economy back on track swiftly.

"The Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is the agenda of the Modi government. The government which functions on the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' gave a new direction to India by announcing the Aatmanirbhar package, protecting it from the pandemic and bringing the economy back on track swiftly," Thakur told ANI.