Budget 2023: Third Paperless Union Budget on Wednesday | File/ Representative image

All the top financial honchos used to rush to the Parliament House, but no longer, as it will be a paperless budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 at 11 am.

It will be her fifth straight Union budget for the fiscal year beginning on April 1, and like the previous two, it will be delivered in paperless form. This will be the last full budget of the Modi government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual budget for the next financial year (2023-24) commenced on October 10.

The stage for the budget presentation will be set on January 31 with the presentation of the Economic Survey, following President Soubhagya Murmu's address to the joint session of the two Houses of Parliament.

Where can you watch the Budget?

One can watch the LIVE presentation of Nirmala Sitharaman's budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 on Sansad TV and Doordarshan. The live telecast will also be available on their YouTube channels. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also stream Budget 2023 on their online platforms.

People can also watch on other news channels and YouTube.

Union Budget Mobile App

All the 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as the Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc. as prescribed by the Constitution, will be available on the “Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament and the general public, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The app is bilingual (English and Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. It can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal at www.indiabudget.gov.in.

The budget documents will be available on the app after the completion of the budget speech by the finance minister in Parliament on February 1, 2023, the statement added.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)