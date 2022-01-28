Budget 2022: Healthcare sector demands higher allocation, duty cuts, subsidised loans

The healthcare sector needs increased outlays in the upcoming union budget for healthcare expenditure, research and also for critical care infrastructure in rural areas as well, according to reports.

"The healthcare sector, demands increased outlays in healthcare expenditure, investment in research & innovation, and funds for the development of a suitable resources to strengthen the monitoring system of the public health system as a whole," stated Dr. Alok Roy, Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals

"One weakest link that has been crying for support is emergency and ICU in rural areas. We all know that quality ICU services are barely available in rural areas across the states in the country," said Dr Raja Amarnath, Managing Director of CIPACA.

The CIPACA is a six-year old healthcare organisation that has been pioneering in the establishment and management of ICUs in rural hospitals.

"Due to such low custom duty India is importing Rs 46,000 crore of medical devices and is over 80 per cent import dependent," Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, AiMeD said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 03:32 PM IST