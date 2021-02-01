Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman announces removal of 400 old exemptions, measures to reduce anomalies in GST

Asserting that there have been record GST collections in the past few months, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a proposal to remove 400 old exemptions and take every possible measure to reduce anomalies.

Sitharaman's assertions came a day after the Finance Ministry on Sunday announced that Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for January 2021 touched an all-time high of Rs 1.19 lakh crore since the introduction of GST regime.

"A record GST collections have been recorded in the last few months. As chairperson of the GST council, I want to assure the government will take every possible measure to reduce anomalies. The government is focused to further ease the process," Sitharaman said during her Budget speech.