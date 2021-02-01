Budget 2021: LIC IPO will be brought in FY22, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Presenting the Union Budget, Union Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will bring the LIC IPO in Financial Year 2021-22.

She said, "In 2021-22, we would also bring the IPO of LIC for which I am bringing the requisite amendments in this session itself."

Meanwhile, the government on Monday budgeted Rs 1.75 lakh crore from stake sale in public sector companies and financial institutions, including 2 PSU banks and one insurance company, in the next fiscal year.