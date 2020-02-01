Budget 2020: Here's how to download budget speech 2020 PDF online

At the beginning of her Budget 2020-21 speech, Sitharaman remembered Jaitley and said: "Its chief architect is not with us today. I pay homage to the visionary leader late Arun Jaitley."

Highlighting the works of the government, the Minister said that the motto of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas" has implemented new programmes for poor and disadvantaged under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We shall strive to bring ease of living to every citizen. Between 2006-16, India was able to pull 271 million people out of poverty. The milestones achieved under Modi government have been unprecedented and were globally recognised," she said.

You can download the budget document online. Here's how you can do it:

Step 1: Go to https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on Budget Speeches

Step 3: Find the 2020-2021 PDF document