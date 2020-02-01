Budget 2020: Here's how to download budget speech 2020 PDF online

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented budget for the next financial year in Lok Sabha, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term.
Nirmala Sitharman presented her second union budget and made the record of delivering the longest budget speech. Her budget speech, keenly heard across the aisle of parliament, lasted for over 2 hours 40 minutes, breaking the 2019 record of 2 hours and 17 minutes. The Finance Minister had begun her speech at 11 am and it continued nearly till 1:40 PM, making it the longest in the history of independent India.
At the beginning of her Budget 2020-21 speech, Sitharaman remembered Jaitley and said: "Its chief architect is not with us today. I pay homage to the visionary leader late Arun Jaitley."
Highlighting the works of the government, the Minister said that the motto of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas" has implemented new programmes for poor and disadvantaged under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We shall strive to bring ease of living to every citizen. Between 2006-16, India was able to pull 271 million people out of poverty. The milestones achieved under Modi government have been unprecedented and were globally recognised," she said.
You can download the budget document online. Here's how you can do it:
Step 1: Go to https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on Budget Speeches
Step 3: Find the 2020-2021 PDF document
