BSNL Rebrands With New Logo & 7 Game-Changing Services; Here Is Everything You Need To Know

In today’s fast-paced world, staying connected is more important than ever. To make itself once again a major player in India’s telecommunications market, BSNL is constantly working to improve its services with new offers and features that can cater to the needs of its customers.

The state-owned telecom operator, BSNL, on Tuesday (October 22) made headlines by unveiling a new logo and introducing several innovative services aimed at improving its services.

Moreover, this announcement from the telecom operator comes just ahead of the highly anticipated launch of its 4G services across India.

A New Identity for a New Era

The launch event, held at BSNL's headquarters in New Delhi, was attended by key figures, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister for Communications.

Hon'ble MoC Shri @JM_Scindia Ji launched BSNL's new logo and seven services to offer secure, affordable, and reliable connectivity. Hon'ble MoSC Shri @PemmasaniOnX Ji and Secretary DoT Shri @neerajmittalias Ji were also present for this milestone event. pic.twitter.com/tVAYwnOsTV — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) October 22, 2024

Seven Innovative Services

Alongside the logo reveal, BSNL introduced seven new services that are designed to enhance the user experience, which are as follows:

1. Spam Blocking Solution - A custom tool that actively filters out spam and malicious SMS.

2. Wi-Fi Roaming - This feature allows users to connect to any BSNL FTTH Wi-Fi network while travelling.

3. Intranet TV Service - With this feature, users can now enjoy over 500 premium TV channels through BSNL's fibre-based intranet live TV service.

4. Any Time SIM (ATS) Kiosks - These automated kiosks simplify the process of obtaining new BSNL SIM cards by completing KYC and activating them on the spot.

#BSNL Reimagined: A New Logo, New Vision, and First-of-Its-Kind Services for Secured, Affordable, and Reliable Networks! pic.twitter.com/pNL5ltudNL — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) October 22, 2024

5. Satellite-to-Device SMS Connectivity - For the first time in India, this service provides SMS connectivity through satellite, making reliable communication whether be it on land, air, and sea.

6. Disaster Management Network - BSNL has developed a single, one-time solution network service specifically designed for disaster management, improving response times during emergencies.

7. Secure 5G Network for Mining - Recognising the need for secure communications in challenging environments, BSNL is set to roll out a 5G network tailored for the mining sector.