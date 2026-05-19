BSL Ltd Reports 5% Decline In Q4 FY26 Revenue, Slips To Net Loss

BSL Ltd reported a 5.0 percent decline in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 147.8 crore. |

Mumbai: BSL Ltd reported a decline in revenue and slipped into a loss during the fourth quarter of FY26, according to its audited standalone financial results. Revenue from operations fell 5.0 percent year-on-year to Rs 147.8 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 155.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 0.99 crore compared with a net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax stood at a loss of Rs 1.46 crore against a profit of Rs 0.21 crore a year earlier.

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Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue declined 11 percent from Rs 166.9 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Net profit also weakened from Rs 1.18 crore in the previous quarter to a loss in Q4.

Total expenses stood at Rs 149.5 crore during the quarter, lower than Rs 155.3 crore in Q4 FY25 but higher than the company’s total income, which affected profitability. Finance costs increased to Rs 7.64 crore from Rs 7.38 crore in the preceding quarter, while depreciation expenses remained elevated at Rs 4.15 crore.

Total comprehensive income for the quarter came at a loss of Rs 1.49 crore against income of Rs 1.05 crore in Q3 FY26.

What Drove The Numbers?

The textile manufacturer saw lower revenue during the quarter, while operating costs and finance expenses continued to weigh on margins. Raw material consumption declined to Rs 83.6 crore from Rs 90.0 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting lower production costs. Employee benefit expenses remained stable at Rs 24.0 crore.

The company stated that segment reporting was not applicable as it operates in a single business segment. Basic and diluted EPS for Q4 FY26 stood at a negative Rs 0.96 compared with Rs 0.28 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For the full financial year FY26, BSL Ltd reported revenue from operations of Rs 657.0 crore compared with Rs 667.1 crore in FY25. Net profit declined sharply to Rs 2.38 crore from Rs 8.16 crore in the previous year, while profit before tax fell to Rs 2.72 crore from Rs 10.7 crore.

The company’s board did not recommend any dividend for FY26. Total equity stood at Rs 119.9 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.