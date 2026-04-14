BSE, NSE Tighten Surveillance On 19 Stocks, Circuit Limits Cut From April 15 To Control High Volatility & Speculative Trading

BSE, NSE Take Strict Action On Volatile Stocks. |

Mumbai: India’s leading stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, have taken a strong surveillance action to control unusual price movements in select stocks. The exchanges have reduced circuit filters (price bands) for 19 stocks. These changes will come into effect from April 15, 2026.

This step is mainly aimed at controlling excessive volatility and preventing sudden sharp movements in stock prices.

What Has Changed In Circuit Filters?

Circuit filters decide how much a stock can move in a day. Exchanges have reduced these limits in multiple stocks from higher levels like 20 percent and 10 percent to lower bands such as 5 percent and 2 percent.

For example, if a stock earlier had a 10 percent limit, it can now move only 5 percent in a day. This reduces both sharp gains and steep falls, making price movement more controlled.

List Of Stocks Affected

Some of the key stocks where circuit limits have been reduced include Atlas Cycles (Haryana), Parsvnath Developers, PAN HR Solution, Prudential Sugar Corporation, Ramgopal Polytex, Zodiac Ventures, Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries, and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, among others.

In total, 19 stocks are part of this action.

Why Exchanges Take Such Steps?

According to BSE and NSE, such actions are taken when stocks show:

- Low liquidity

- High volatility

- Unusual price movements

Reducing circuit limits helps prevent operator-driven or speculative trading and protects retail investors from sudden risks.

What Is T2T Segment And Why It Matters?

The exchanges have also warned investors about possible movement of such stocks into the Trade-to-Trade (T2T) segment.

In T2T:

- Intraday trading is not allowed

- Every trade must result in delivery

- Same-day buying and selling is not possible

This makes short-term or speculative trading more difficult.

Impact On Investors

This move can directly affect trading strategies. Lower circuit limits reduce liquidity and restrict daily price movement. If a stock moves to T2T, traders must hold shares instead of exiting quickly.

Investors should always check the surveillance status of stocks before trading, especially in highly volatile counters.