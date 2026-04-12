BSE Tightens Surveillance On 75 Stocks, Price Bands Revised From April 13, 2026 To Curb Volatility & Speculation

BSE has revised circuit limits for 75 stocks from April 13, 2026, to control volatility and speculation. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has taken a major step to control unusual market activity. It has revised the price bands (circuit filters) of 75 stocks, effective from April 13, 2026.

This action comes after the exchange noticed sharp price movements, sudden rise in trading volumes, and possible speculative activity in these stocks.

What This Action Means

Price band, also known as a circuit filter, decides how much a stock can move in a single day. For example, if a stock has a 20 percent circuit, it can rise or fall only up to 20 percent in a day.

Now, for many stocks, BSE has reduced this limit. This means their daily movement will be more restricted. The aim is to control extreme volatility and prevent price manipulation.

Why BSE Took This Step?

According to BSE, its surveillance system keeps a close watch on unusual trading patterns.

When stocks show abnormal price rise or heavy volumes without strong reasons, the exchange steps in. This helps in:

- Protecting small investors

- Preventing market misuse

- Maintaining fair trading practices

Key Stocks Under Action

The list includes several well-known and small-cap companies such as:

- Ola Electric Mobility

- Sterlite Technologies

- India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC)

- Prime Focus

- Mcleod Russel India

- Vipul Ltd

- Ahmedabad Steelcraft

In total, 75 stocks have seen changes in their circuit limits.

Read Also BSE Resolves 109 Investor Complaints Against 92 Companies In December

Examples of Circuit Changes

Some of the key changes include:

- Ahmedabad Steelcraft: 20% → 10%

- ITDC: 20% → 10%

- Gujarat Cotex: 20% → 10%

- Indo Credit Capital: 5% → 2%

- Hardwyn India: 5% → 20%

In some cases, limits have been reduced, while in others they have been increased depending on trading patterns.

What Investors Should Do

If you trade in small-cap or low-liquidity stocks, be careful. Lower circuits mean prices may not move freely, and buying or selling could become difficult.

Experts advise investors to avoid speculation and focus on fundamentally strong companies.

This move shows that exchanges are actively monitoring the market. While it may slow down quick gains, it helps in making the market safer and more stable for everyone.