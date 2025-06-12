BSE Invites Offers For Demat Auction On June 12, Trading Members To Participate In Settlement DR-649

BSE will hold a Demat Auction on June 12, 2025, for Settlement DR-649. |

Mumbai: BSE Limited has announced a Demat Auction under Settlement No. DR-649/2025-26 for Thursday, June 12, 2025. This auction is open to all trading members of the Exchange and will be conducted via trading terminals.

The auction will follow a strict time schedule. Members can enter their auction offers between 2:00 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. After this, the auction matching process will take place from 2:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The accepted offers and delivery statements will be shared from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and final money statements will be issued between 3:35 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The pay-in for the auction is scheduled for Friday, June 13, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Members must make sure to fulfill their pay-in obligations within the timelines set by the depository.

Important to note, after the implementation of the Uniform Membership Structure in the Equity Cash Segment, settlements will be done through the Clearing Member. Also, the previous restriction that stopped members from offering securities they short-delivered in the same settlement has been removed.

Trading members must be very careful while entering security codes and rates—no corrections will be allowed for errors. The Exchange may reject any offer without giving a reason.

Members should refer to the cut-off rates shown in the auction screen and check any corporate action-related notices like ex-bonus or ex-rights before submitting offers.