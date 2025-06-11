BSE Announces Demat Auction For DR-648, Trading Members Invited To Participate On June 11

BSE will hold a demat auction on June 11, 2025, under DR-648. |

Mumbai: BSE Limited has released Notice No. 20250611-2 on June 11, 2025, regarding a demat auction for Rolling Settlement No. DR-648/2025-26. This auction is open to all trading members of the exchange. The auction will take place on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, and will be conducted through the trading terminals.

The auction process has four stages. The auction offer entry will happen from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. After that, the auction matching will take place between 2:45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. From 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the delivery statement and report of accepted offers will be released. Lastly, money statements and final reports will be available between 3:35 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Pay-in for the accepted auction offers is scheduled for Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Trading members and custodians should ensure timely securities pay-in with the depositories.

BSE reminded all members to carefully enter the security codes and prices. No changes can be made after entry. The exchange has the right to accept or reject any offer without explanation.

Read Also Demat Auction Announced By BSE, Trading Members To Submit Offers On June 9

With the implementation of the Uniform Membership structure, settlements will now be handled by clearing members. Also, the earlier restriction that prevented trading members from offering securities they had short delivered in the same settlement has now been removed.

Members must also consider corporate actions such as Ex-Rights or Ex-Bonus while making their offers.