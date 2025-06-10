BSE Announces Demat Auction For DR-647 Settlement, Trading Members Invited To Submit Offers On June 10

Mumbai: The auction process will take place on the BSE trading terminals. The offer entry window will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. After that, there will be a short auction matching session from 2:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Following the matching, the delivery statement and report of accepted offers will be released between 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Money statement and final reports will be available from 3:35 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pay-in for the auction will happen the next day, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Trading members and custodians must make sure to meet their pay-in obligations on time through depository systems.

As per new rules, trading members can now offer securities in the auction even if they were short in the same settlement earlier. However, they must be extra cautious while entering the security code and rate. Mistakes cannot be corrected once entered.

The Exchange may accept or reject any offer without explanation. Members should also keep in mind any corporate actions like Ex-Rights, Ex-Bonus, or Ex-Split that may affect the scrips and should check relevant notices.

