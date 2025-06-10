 BSE Announces Demat Auction For DR-647 Settlement, Trading Members Invited To Submit Offers On June 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBSE Announces Demat Auction For DR-647 Settlement, Trading Members Invited To Submit Offers On June 10

BSE Announces Demat Auction For DR-647 Settlement, Trading Members Invited To Submit Offers On June 10

BSE Limited has announced a Demat Auction under the Rolling Settlement No. DR-647/2025-26. This auction is scheduled for Tuesday, June 10, 2025. All trading members of the Exchange are invited to participate and submit their offers for the listed securities.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The auction process will take place on the BSE trading terminals. The offer entry window will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. After that, there will be a short auction matching session from 2:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Following the matching, the delivery statement and report of accepted offers will be released between 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Money statement and final reports will be available from 3:35 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Read Also
Demat Auction Announced By BSE, Trading Members To Submit Offers On June 9
article-image

Pay-in for the auction will happen the next day, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Trading members and custodians must make sure to meet their pay-in obligations on time through depository systems.

As per new rules, trading members can now offer securities in the auction even if they were short in the same settlement earlier. However, they must be extra cautious while entering the security code and rate. Mistakes cannot be corrected once entered.

Read Also
BSE Calls For Demat Auction Offers On June 5, Trading Members to Participate Through Terminals
article-image

The Exchange may accept or reject any offer without explanation. Members should also keep in mind any corporate actions like Ex-Rights, Ex-Bonus, or Ex-Split that may affect the scrips and should check relevant notices.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt

BSE will conduct a Demat Auction for DR-647 on June 10, 2025. Trading members must submit offers via terminals and ensure timely pay-ins. Entry errors are not correctable, and offers may be rejected.

BSE, Demat Auction, DR-647, Trading Members, Settlement, Stock Exchange, Securities Pay-in, Auction Schedule, Corporate Actions, June 2025

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

India Set To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi On Completion...

India Set To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi On Completion...

Ayodhya Land Rates Soar Up To 200% After 8 Years As UP Govt Revises Circle Rates

Ayodhya Land Rates Soar Up To 200% After 8 Years As UP Govt Revises Circle Rates

Gold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg

Gold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg